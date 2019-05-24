Gawcott woman celebrates the sweet taste of success in national cake baking competition

Lisa Adams winning cake
A woman from Gawcott is celebrating after winning a national cake baking competition.

Lisa Adams, who runs Lisa Adams Cakes, took the top prize in the competition run by the magazine Cake Decorating & Sugarcraft.

Lisa Adams with her cake decorator of the year trophy

Lisa won the competition with her cake ‘vegetable still life.’

She said: “I had never entered a cake competition before.

“I have been making cakes for eight years, and decided to enter a competition for the first time this year.

“I was only aware of the competition a day before it closed so I literally opened the fridge door and saw I had ingredients like peppers and onions in there and set about making them into a cake.

Lisa Adams cake cut open

“The red pepper is a lemon drizzle cake, the onions are red velvet cake and the other designs are icing balls.”

Lisa won an array of culinary prizes as part of the competition including a multi-cutter, a cake steamer and a baking tin.

She said: “When I sent the entry through to the magazine they wanted confirmation it was actually a cake because they could not believe it!

“As part of the competition I had to send a minimum of 20 photos of different stages of the process.

“I also sent a photo showing the cake cut open.

“I was very apprehensive about entering a competition for the first time because you are putting your work out to be judged.

“When I found out I had won I screamed with delight - it was totally unexpected!

“The next thing I would like to do is enter an international baking competition but because I have so much work on I want to see if my other commitments allow me the time.”