General Election 2019: Conservatives win in Buckingham

Conservative candidate Greg Smith has won the Buckingham seat, the first time constituents have been able to vote for any of the main parties since John Bercow became Speaker of the House.

Mr Bercow stepped down as Speaker and MP at this election, meaning that the Speaker convention no longer applies and all the main parties have stood in the constituency this time.

Conservatives: 37,500

Liberal Democrats (Stephen Dorrell): 16,624

Labour (David Morgan): 7,638

The Brexit Party (Andrew Bell): 1,286

Independent (Ned Thompson): 681

English Democrats (Antonio Vitiello): 194

Spoiled or rejected ballots: 241