General Election 2019: Conservatives win in Buckingham

Conservative candidate Greg Smith has won the Buckingham seat, the first time constituents have been able to vote for any of the main parties since John Bercow became Speaker of the House.
Mr Bercow stepped down as Speaker and MP at this election, meaning that the Speaker convention no longer applies and all the main parties have stood in the constituency this time.
Conservatives: 37,500
Liberal Democrats (Stephen Dorrell): 16,624
Labour (David Morgan): 7,638
The Brexit Party (Andrew Bell): 1,286
Independent (Ned Thompson): 681
English Democrats (Antonio Vitiello): 194
Spoiled or rejected ballots: 241