Generations come together in Princes Risborough for carols at Christmas

With Christmas on its way, a retirement home in Princes Risborough is inviting people of to join local school children for a festive carol concert.

Pupils from St Teresa’s School will perform a special carol service for the local community at the Churchill Retirement home on Longwick Road on Tuesday 3 December at 2pm.

Carol singers in Princes Risborough

Anne Scherrer, Regional Marketing Manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said:

“It will be wonderful to see the pupils from St Teresa’s School joining us at Chiltern Lodge this Christmas. The festive season is the perfect time for the generations to come together and celebrate, and there will be a warm welcome from our friendly community of Owners.

“We’re inviting the whole community to come along and enjoy some festive cheer, mince pies and sherry, and there will be plenty of opportunities to join in with the carols too. It’s the perfect opportunity for everyone to see what the Churchill lifestyle is all about”