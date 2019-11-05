Get ready to sweat - new yoga studio opening in Buckingham

A new yoga studio has opened its doors in Buckingham.

Sweat Studios, which already has a studio in Milton Keynes, has opened a new base in Candleford Court.

Classes are open to all, whether you are a yoga regular or a first timer, and are suitable for all ages, shapes and sizes.

Sweat Studios are offering a range of yoga and pilates classes for adults, children and pregnant mums-to-be.

In contrast to the studio at Milton Keynes which offers hot yoga, the Buckingham studio offers alternative room-temperature classes.

Owner Kirsty Lowe said: "Sweat Studios are yoga studios with a difference.

"We believe that yoga is the best workout you can do.

“It’s perfectly aligned to modern day living helping us counter the downsides of the high stress, sedentary, desk-based lifestyles that we lead today, however we recognise that a lot of people are deterred from practicing yoga due to the gongs, incense, chanting which are often associated with it.”

Kirsty added: “So we remove these aspects to focus on just the breathing and the movements which together deliver amazing improvements to your health and wellbeing.

"Our goal is to make yoga accessible to all and we are delighted to be able to bring our unique approach to yoga to the people of Buckingham.”

Sweat Studios provides the option of either group classes or pay as you go sessions while all equipment, including yoga mats, is provided.

To find out more visit www.sweatstudios.co.uk or call 01280 823220.