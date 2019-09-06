Giddy up and get ready to enter this year’s Twyford Trot

Entries are now open for the 11th edition of the Twyford Trot on Sunday September 22.

This is a race run over a 5km multi-terrain course with the route featuring a mixture of country roads plus track and horse gallops.

The race starts from Twyford Recreation Ground at 11.30am and features prizes for the race winners and the best junior runners.

Special commemorative T-shirts will be available afterwards as a memento.

Mike Allen, churchwarden and treasurer at St Mary’s parochial church council said: “This annual event is one of St Mary’s Church’s main fundraising activities and this year is in aid of current plans to provide a kitchen and toilet facility within the church.

“The theft of the south aisle lead roof covering a couple of years ago has had a serious effect on the available funds which were being built up for this project, a considerable sum of which have had to be used to pay for a replacement roof.”

Burgers, hotdogs and other refreshments will be available after the race and family and friends are welcome to watch and cheer on their favourite runners.

Entrance costs £10 for adults if booked in advance and £12 on the day with kids £5 in advance and £7 on the day.

Entry forms can be downloaded by visiting www.communitycontact.co.uk