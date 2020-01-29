Grammy award winning US band The Flaming Lips are coming to Aylesbury

Influential avant-garde rock band The Flaming Lips will play a Friars Aylesbury concert at The Waterside in July.

Fronted by the charismatic Wayne Coyne, the band will be hosted by the historic club, on July 23 for one night only.

The Flaming Lips

Formed in Oklahoma in 1983, The Flaming Lips released several highly acclaimed EPs and albums on the independent Restless label before signing to Warner Brothers in 1992.

Their breakthrough album ‘The Soft Bulletin’, released in 1999, was voted by NME as their ‘Album of the Year’.

This was followed by their 2002 album ‘Yoshima Battles the Pink Robots’ which many regard as their finest work. They were subsequently placed on Q magazine’s list of the ‘50 Bands to See Before You Die’.

The group has also won three Grammy Awards, including two for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

The Flaming Lips biggest singles have been ‘The Golden Path’ (with Chemical Brothers), ‘Yoshima Battles the Pink Robots Part 1’ and ‘Do You Realise’, the latter often cited as one of the most important tracks ever recorded.

Their 2017 album, ‘Oczy Mlody’, featured a guest appearance by Miley Cyrus.

Regarded as pioneers in alternative rock, psychedelic rock, post-punk and experimental rock, this July date will feature the band’s founding members Wayne Coyne on vocals, guitars, keyboards and theremin, and Michael Ivins on bass, keyboards and backing vocals, alongside Steven Drozd (guitars, keyboards, bass, drums and vocals), Derek Brown (guitars, keyboards, percussion and vocals), Jake Ingalls (Keyboards and guitars), Matt Duckworth Kirksey (drums, percussion, keyboards and vocals) and Nick Ley (percussion, drums and samples).

The Flaming Lips are big supporters of record shops. On Record Store Day, April 22, 2017, the Flaming Lips released ‘Onboard the International Space Station Concert for Peace’, a re-recording of seven tracks from their album ‘Oczy Mlody’ in a faux live setting. The band’s most recent studio album, ‘King’s Mouth’, was released on April 13, 2019 for Record

Store Day. Mick Jones of The Clash and Big Audio Dynamite narrates the album.

Singer Wayne Coyne said of Jones’ input: “He’s on almost every song... it really is quite unbelievable.”

And The Clash connection is not lost on Friars fans, who will remember that Mick Jones, Joe Strummer, Topper Headon and Paul Simonon played Friars shows in 1978 and 1982.

Tickets are available from Friday at 10am.

Telephone Waterside Box Office: 0844 871 7607

You can also get tickets by visiting:

www.atgtickets.com

www.ticketmaster.co.uk

www.seetickets.com