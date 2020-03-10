Grand Designs 'doughnut' house near Buckingham goes on the market again

A unique five-bedroom 'doughnut' house that once starred on Grand Designs has once again gone on the market - this time for offers over £900,000.

The one-of-a-kind property in Deanshanger near Buckingham was built by Peter Berkin and his wife Chard in 2014, but was first put up for sale two years later for £1m.

The house is shaped like a doughnut

Last summer it was on the market again, this time for £1.1m.

This week the semi-circular property, described by original Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud as a 'giant wooden spaceship', is one again being marketed.

The Tom James Group at London-based Tyron Ash Real Estate is asking for offers over £900,000.

They are organising an open day on Saturday March 21 so prospective buyers can see the doughnut design for themselves.

The open plan kitchen

The 3,000 sq ft house is clad in Siberian Larch under a planted roof and has five bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, and is surrounded by open countryside.

It wowed Kevin McCloud when he saw it and he told Grand Designs viewers: "It is almost as though a giant wooden spaceship has landed on top of Stonehenge and interlocked with it... It is beautiful."

For more details of the house, see here.

The central courtyard