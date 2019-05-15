Grant fund to support projects for children in the Buckingham area launched

Applications are now being accepted for a new grant fund open to organisations within a 5km radius of the Gawcott Fields community solar farm.

Launched by community energy enterprise, Gawcott Community Solar CIC, grants of up to £1,500 are available to support initiatives which benefit local children and young people.

The aim of the first grant fund, named the Bizzy Kids fund, is to benefit children under seven - with a focus placed on those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Themes for the fund include encouraging children to eat healthily, creating safe places to play, providing opportunities outside of the National Curriculum and finding alternatives to car-based transport.

The second fund, named the Young Energy Champions fund, is looking for local, youth-led projects which support young people to develop and implement ideas to reduce carbon emissions in their community.

Grants are available for projects in Gawcott, Buckingham and any parish that falls within 5km of the solar farm, which is running the scheme in conjunction with community foundation Heart of Bucks.

Applications are only open to organisations which are formally constituted and operate on a not-for-profit basis.

To apply, organisations should submit an expression of interest form as soon as possible on the Heart of Bucks website at www.heartofbucks.org/gawcott-fields-community-solar-fund

The deadline for full applications is July 3 with a second round of funding taking place in October.

The 4.17 megawatt solar farm is made up of more than 16,000 solar panels and is expected to generate electricity equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of around 1,000 homes.