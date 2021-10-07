Grant scheme opens for community groups in Buckingham

After giving away £28,481 to local community groups and charities in 2021, Buckingham Town Council’s grant application scheme is now open again.

Grants are available for not-for-profit organisations providing a project or activity that benefits the people of Buckingham.

There are two grant categories - one-year grants and four-year grants - with scope to fund new projects as well as provide support to organisations that have been running for many years.

Jane Mordue, chair of Citizens Advice Bucks, receiving a 2021 grant from Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley

One-year grants are suitable for applications with a project that will be completed within a year, such as refurbishing facilities, buying new equipment or holding a one-off event.

Four-year grants are suitable for applications from groups that know their project will be continuing long term and need ongoing help with the costs involved, such as funding towards a member of staff, running costs or a festival that returns every year.

Vice-chair of the town council's Resources Committee, Jon Harvey, said: "Buckingham Town Council has opened this year's round of grant applications.

"If you are a local association or community group needing some extra money for a project designed to make Buckingham an even better place in which live, work, study or play, please get in touch."

All applicants will be asked about any actions they are taking to reduce the environmental impact of their project, in line with its Climate Emergency Action Plan.

In addition, a town council spokesperson said: "We recognise the importance that the many different communities in Buckingham bring, and we are keen to continue supporting diverse groups through grant funding."