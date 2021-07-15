Groups join forces to petition Bucks Council leader over new homes planning process

Residents fighting a plan to build 170 homes in Maids Moreton have joined forces with other campaign groups to air their concerns to the leader of Buckinghamshire Council.

The seven organisations have written an open letter to Councillor Martin Tett urging him to take action on planning issues that communities are experiencing and discuss how to improve the system.

Two video documentaries – ‘Maids Moreton: Beyond the Boundary’ and ‘Maids Moreton: Beyond the Boundary Part II’ – have been sent to Bucks councillors, journalists and MPs opposing the government’s new planning policy.

Resident Jeremy Bloss is against the development in Maids Moreton

The first video alone has been viewed 10,000 times.

The groups told Cllr Tett: “Our communities thrive when people get involved and come together to take action on the issues they care about.

“Planning across Britain is an increasing issue with local communities as they become sidelined by both planning departments and the powerful developer lobby.

“We hope you will have taken the time to watch the documentary ‘Maids Moreton: Beyond the Boundary’ (viewable at https://maidsmoretonmatters.org/).”

The letter has been signed by Maids Moreton & Foscote Action Group, The Buckingham Society, Hampden Fields Action Group, Risborough Area Residents’ Association, Winslow Residents’ Association, Locals 4 AONB, Bledlow and Keep Bourne End Green.

The action group succeeded in forcing Bucks Council to take back the planning application to redetermine it a second time in April this year.