Handwritten Scout logbook inspires new exhibition in Buckingham

Finding an historic Rover Scout logbook, handwritten with detailed sketches of camps, expeditions and Scout challenges was the inspiration for the latest temporary exhibition at Buckingham's Old Gaol.

The logbook was found in amongst memorabilia when Chris Aylard, a former member of 3rd Buckingham Scouts, sadly died last year.

His widow, Michelle, donated all the items to 3rd Buckingham Scout Group, and they have now been put on display within the museum, in an exhibition entitled Scouting in Buckingham 1907-2021.

Pages from a handwritten Scouting logbook, on display at the Old Gaol exhibition

Michelle was invited to attend a preview evening for the exhibition, along with her son James, grandson Harrison, granddaughter Florence, representatives from the Scouts and the Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley.

The exhibition can be viewed from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm). Normal admission charges apply.