'Happy to Chat' benches aim to spread a little love in Buckingham

Happy to Chat bench in Buckingham

A Buckingham town councillor has created three 'Happy to Chat' benches in the town centre - one on Moreton Road, one on the village green by the church and one on the Heartlands overlooking the river.

The idea was mooted on the Buckingham What Matters To You Facebook page, where several people mentioned seeing similar benches on trips to other towns.

The scheme is part of a worldwide campaign initiated by The Happy Bench Project.

One of the Happy to Chat benches

Following positive feedback to the idea, Councillor Harvey bought a laminator and designed a version of the poster he could print out easily, then set out to attach the posters to three of the town's benches.

Mr Harvey told the Advertiser: "Loneliness affects many people. There are no easy solutions.

"But I saw this idea in another town and thought we could make it happen here in Buckingham.

"Having a good chat is good for our wellbeing."

Councillor Jon Harvey on the bench

Mrr Harvey said he would be happy to remove the signs if people object.