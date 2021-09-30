Harry, five, takes on Buckingham parkrun 5km to raise money for fire-damaged village school

A five-year-old boy is fundraising for his infant school, following a fire last weekend.

Roundwood School, in Tingewick, was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack on Sunday night, and people all over the area have been showing their support.

Harry Stiles, who is in Year 1 at the school along with his twin sister Joni, has decided to join the Buckingham parkrun 5km on Saturday, October 2, to raise money for the school.

Keen runner Harry Stiles

He has already raised £640 on his fundraising page.

Dad Andrew, who will be running with Harry on Saturday, said: "He decided he wanted to raise money to help fix the school so he could see his friends and teachers and learn more.

"He really enjoys running so decided to run the parkrun 5km in Buckingham this Saturday.