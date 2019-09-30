Have your say on plans for 120 new homes in Winslow at public exhibition

A public exhibition giving people the chance to have their say on plans for 120 new homes in Winslow takes place on Wednesday October 9.

The outline planning application has been submitted by Land & Partners for a site east of Great Horwood Road, opposite the new rail station at Winslow.

The exhibition will be open from 4.30pm to 9pm at the St Laurence Room.

Plans include an open space and play area plus up to 120 homes of all sizes and tenures, including affordable housing.

The site of the development is land already allocated for housing in the emerging Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan that was examined earlier in the year.

A spokesman for Land & Partners said: "Although this is only an outline planning application where detail is not fixed at this stage, the people of Winslow can have a say on how the site is broadly laid out.

"We want to make sure locals have had the chance to have an input into what is built."