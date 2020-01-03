Here's how you can help an animal in need in North Bucks

As we enter the new decade, RSPCA North Bucks wants to remind The Bucks Herald readers of the amazing work they do helping and protecting our furry friends.

The RSPCA was formed almost 200 years ago, in 1824, and their vision is “to live in a world where all animals are respected and treated with compassion.”

Staffordshire Bull Terrier pups who are currently being cared for at an RSPCA centre

As well as helping to rescue, treat and re-home thousands of animals each year, they have also been involved in changing the law in order to better protect animals, including the Hunting Act 2004 and an EU directive regarding protection of animals used for scientific purposes in 2010.

Suzanne Norbury of RSPCA North Bucks, said:

“If you are thinking of welcoming an animal into your life we would always urge people to look into adopting a rescue pet, as our centres are full of animals of all shapes and sizes looking for forever homes.

“Here at the RSPCA, we think every animal deserves a second chance in a new home and we are extremely grateful to everyone who adopts a rescue animal.

Meet Edna. She was taken in by the RSPCA after being hit by a car. She's fine, but no owners could be traced. Could you help rebuild her confidence?

“If you are confident that a pet is the right addition to your home, the RSPCA recommends visiting a rescue centre with all the family so they can pick a pet which will be best suited to their particular lifestyle.

“Pets are a lifelong commitment, so we urge people to consider carefully before adopting a pet to ensure that this pet will be loved for life.”

To find out more about rescuing an animal visit Buckinghamshire’s Blackberry Farm or go to www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to take in more than 10,000 animals in need across England & Wales. To help them deliver vital supplies to thousands of neglected and abandoned animals left out in the cold, visit www.rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness.

