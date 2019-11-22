Here's when and where you can see Santa in Buckingham and surrounding villages in December

Details of when and where you can see Santa in Buckingham and surrounding villages throughout December have been announced.
The Buckingham Table and Rotary Club of Buckingham are jointly running the so-called 'Santa Round' throughout the month.
Santa will make his first appearance at Buckingham's Christmas light switch-on event on the evening of Saturday November 30 before starting his tour around the area where he can be seen at the following locations throughout December:
> Tuesday 3: Finmere, Westfield & Water Stratford
> Thursday 5: Thornborough and Nash
> Saturday 7: Tingewick
> Sunday 8: Akeley
> Monday 9: Great Horwood
> Tuesday 10: Western Avenue & Chackmore
> Wednesday 11: Meadway, London Road, St Bernadines Close, Chandos Road, Chandos Close
> Thursday 12: Lenborough Road, Mount Pleasant
> Friday 13: Padbury & Adstock
> Saturday 14: Buckingham Christmas parade
> Sunday 15: LIDL and Page Hill estate
> Monday 16: Twickenham Estate, Maids Moreton (as far down as Moreton Drive
> Tuesday 17: Gawcott fields and Gawcott village
> Wednesday 18: Whitehead Way Estate, Beech Close, Woodlands Crescent, Bradfield Avenue, Highlands Road, Moreton Drive, Watchcroft Road
> Thursday 19: Westfields Estate, Foundry Drive, Fishers Field, Nelson Street, School Lane, Bath Lane, Wharfside Place, Addington Road
> Friday 20: Waitrose and Badgers Estate
> Saturday 21: Waitrose and Linden Village
> Sunday 22: Waitrose and Lace Hill Estate
> Monday 23: Tesco
> Tuesday 24: Tesco and Mallard Drive
Proceeds collected by Santa and his helpers from the float will be donated to local charities supported by Buckingham Table and Buckingham Rotary clubs.
To coincide with the launch of details of the Buckingham Santa float the town's new bard Dean Jones has penned the following poem entitled 'Santa’s Buckingham Christmas Float'.
SANTA'S BUCKINGHAM CHRISTMAS FLOAT
There’s magic brewing in Buckingham
It’s festive and glowing and great
Santa is coming to Buckingham town
And he’s driving through every estate
Each night after November the 30th
In the chimney, at the top, he will be
With the biggest white beard and a bobble to match
Every family in town he will see
He’ll be there for the towns big light switch on
Until Christmas every night thereafter
He’ll drive past your home, like a giant red gnome
And fill it with joy, love and laughter
On the 3rd he’ll be in Finmere and Westfield
Moving next to the village Water Stratford
On Thursday the 5th to Thornborough and Nash
Followed by Tingewick, Akeley & Great Horwood
It’s the music that will get you excited
You will hear him before he arrives
His cottage on wheels, your attention he steels
A gift at the end of our drives
Western Avenue & Chackmore on Tuesday 10th
Wednesday 11th it’s the greatest grand tour
Meadway, London Road, St Bernadines Close
Chandos Road, Chandos Close and more.
‘Last Christmas I gave you my Heart’
Rings out as it drives through the streets
His charity fundraisers always on hand
With a smile for every person they meet
Mount Pleasant and Lenborough Road on the 12th
Padbury and Adstock on Friday 13th
Next day starts at 9 when he’ll wait in a line
Coz its Christmas parade on Saturday 14th
On Sunday it’s Lidl then Page Hill
Then Twickenham Estates, Moreton Drive
The altitude up there might make Santa ill
Let’s hope his mobile cottage survives
This goes on and on throughout the whole town
Until on Christmas Eve it will end
Then without any light, in the still of the night
Down your chimney Santa decends
So you better not pout, you’d better not cry
You’d better not shout I’m telling you why
Coz Santa Clause is driving
Through town....
He sees when you aren’t sleeping
He sees when you’re awake
He sees when you’ve been bad or good
So be good for goodness sake
He’s checking the streets,
he’s checking them twice
He’s driving to you in a cottage with lights
Coz Santa clause is driving through town
Coz Santa Clause is driving through Town
There’s magic brewing in Buckingham
It’s festive and glowing and great
Table and Rotary go the distance
To bring Santa to every estate