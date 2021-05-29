Historic property with land for sale near Buckingham

Historic Grade II listed Dinton Hall is on the market with Frank Knight.

They say: "Dinton Hall is a highly impressive and beautifully restored Grade II* listed country house, of not only great historical interest but also architectural importance.

"The house is believed to date from 1492 and enlarged and substantially remodelled in the late 16th Century, added to in the 17th Century, 18th Century and again in early Victorian times. Built of traditional stone and brick under tile roofs, with stone mullioned windows, the house has a north front featuring a beautiful 5 bay ground floor colonnade and a west wing reputed to have been a chapel.

"The interiors display some beautiful original features including two Jacobean style staircases, some 18th Century and 19th Century panelling and fine fireplaces.

"The north front has some 16th Century Flemish armorial glass and some medieval English stained glass.

"The house is approached over a sweeping gravel drive guarded by a Grade II listed dovecote, and faces mostly south over its gardens and parkland beyond.

"In recent years the house has been extended and refurbished, new services installed and an indoor swimming pool and orangery added.

"It is now a private family home of exceptional quality ideal for home working, family living and entertaining in equal measure."

Property features

9 bedrooms

8 - 9 reception rooms

7 bathrooms

46.39 acres

Leisure Facilities

Outbuildings

Period

Detached

Garden

Gym

Rural

Spa

Swimming Pool

Terrace

Village

Private Parking

Staff accommodation

Cellar

