Hoarding Support Group in Bucks offers safe space to obtain advice and information

Following the successful hoarding conference in Aylesbury earlier this month, Bucks based Hoarding Support Group has announced meeting dates for this year.

Aiming to provide help for those affected in some way by a hoarding disorder, the group offers a safe space to speak to others with similar issues, and get information and advice.

It has been formed as a result of collaborative partnership work between Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, Aylesbury Vale District Council and Vale of Aylesbury Housing.

Together they identified a need for a confidential peer support group to enable those who hoard, or family, friends or carers who support hoarders, to discuss the condition, and obtain peer support, information and advice.

Hoarding disorder is where someone is unable to dispose, discard or part with excess possessions or unused belongings, to the point at which they are storing so many items that their living space becomes cramped.

Estimates suggest that more than a million people in the UK may have hoarding issues.

Karen Lock, from Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s community safety team, said: “There are many risks associated with hoarding, including those related to fire safety.

“High levels of clutter make it much easier for a fire to start and create a greater risk of fire spreading, increasing the risk of injury and death.

“It can also makes it very difficult to escape and can lead to difficulties for firefighters tackling the blaze."

The group meetings take place each month on a Thursday at Haddenham Fire Station, Stanbridge Road, Haddenham, HP17 8JF. They start at 5.30pm and finish at 7.30pm.

Meeting dates are:

Thursday 19 March 2020

Thursday 16 April 2020

Thursday 21 May 2020

Thursday 18 June 2020

Thursday 16 July 2020

Thursday 13 August 2020

Thursday 17 September 2020

Thursday 22 October 2020

Thursday 19 November 2020

Thursday 10 December 2020

There is no need to book a place at any of the sessions, however more information can be obtained from Elaine Hassall at ehassall@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk.