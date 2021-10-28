Home owners on Elm Street, Buckingham, have a nightmare selling their houses

People selling a house on Elm Street in Buckingham may have found it a nightmare trying to sell their property in the past, according to new analysis.

But the same research shows properties with an Elm Street address could be a dream of an opportunity for those looking to bag a bargain.

As Halloween approaches, new research by Yorkshire Building Society shows that property sale prices on properties with an Elm Street address can be up to 70 per cent lower than the local average.

Most people would be willing to snap up a bargain even if a house was said to be haunted, research shows

Houses on Elm Street in Buckingham sold on average for 42 per cent, or £151,444, less.

The analysis included all 46 Elm Streets in the UK where there had been a minimum of four residential property sales between October 31 2011, and October 21 2021, and compared them with all other residential sale prices in the same postal district over the same time period.

But a separate survey carried out by the building society last month shows 70 per cent of UK adults would not be put off buying a property on Elm Street, which was made famous through the A Nightmare on Elm Street horror franchise featuring the ultimate neighbour from hell in Freddy Krueger.

The new research also showed that the majority of Britons would be willing to snap up a bargain even if a house was said to be haunted, with 59 per cent of the UK adults surveyed saying they would be willing to purchase a house they were told was haunted, if it meant it was cheaper.

Senior mortgage manager Ben Merritt said: “It seems that some house prices maybe being affected by a superstitious market, including those on Elm Street in Buckingham.

"We know that all kinds of reasons can affect prices and it seems that Freddy Krueger’s film franchise can now be added to that list.

"Conversely, our new research shows that seven out of 10 adults in the UK wouldn’t be put off living on Elm Street so, for those in the market, their dream home could be just up this street.

“It is worth bearing in mind, though, if you have picked up a home for significantly less than the area’s average due to a spooky name, not to be horrified when it comes to selling if this continues to influence the property’s price.”