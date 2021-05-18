Hoping for a bumper crop of entries for Buckingham in Bloom

Mr Wilkins' 2019 winning garden in Meadow Gardens

With many people taking up gardening during the past year of lockdowns, and producing stunning displays in their gardens, Buckingham Town Council is hoping for a bumper crop of entries to its reinstated Buckingham in Bloom competition.

The free-to-enter contest is open to all residents of Buckingham and the categories are 'Best Front Garden' and 'Hanging Baskets/Containers'. All entries must be visible from the kerbside.

If you do not have a garden of your own but there is one you admire when you pass by, you can enter that one - but you need to get permission from the owner of the garden first.

Giant begonia

The competition was last held in 2019 and won by Mr Wilkins, of Meadow Gardens, whose colourful and varied garden has won him first place several times.

Entry forms are available now from the Tourist Information Centre at The Old Gaol or online from the town council’s website www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk