The latest University of Buckingham public lecture will be given next week by Hattie Llewelyn-Davis, who was awarded an OBE for services to homelessness.

The free lecture, entitled Housing and Homelessness, will be on Wednesday, October 27, at vice-chancellor James Tooley’s Church Street home, Ondaatje Hall.

Doors open at 5.30pm and the lecture is from 6pm to 7pm.

Hattie Llewelyn-Davies

Hattie Llewelyn-Davis began her career working with homeless people and those sleeping rough, and firmly believes everyone has a right to have a home.

Hattie is well known within the housing sector and was awarded an OBE for services to homeless people in 2004.

She chairs the Colne Housing Society and is on the board of Your MK, an organisation set up to regenerate council housing in Milton Keynes.

Since March 2014, Hattie has been chair of Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, and in September 2021 she took up a new appointment as chair of the Princess Alexandra Health Trust.

Prior to that, Hattie chaired Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, a mental health and learning disabilities trust which provides services across the eastern region.

Hattie has two children from her marriage to Chris Holmes, the former director of Shelter, whom she met when she was running the Piccadilly Advice Centre for homeless young people.

Prof Tooley said: “This will be an emotive and thought-provoking session.

"I am looking forward to welcoming residents to learn about such an important issue.”