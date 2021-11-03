'How to achieve ambitious and challenging things’ is subject of Buckingham lecture

A global expert on the implementation of ambitious change is the final speaker in University of Buckingham' s autumn series of Fireside Chats.

Sir Michael Barber will be speaking about ‘Accomplishment: How to achieve ambitious and challenging things’ on Wednesday November 10.

Sir Michael has proved his expertise in change in large, complex systems and organisations.

Michael Barber © Anja Barber

In addition to his work with governments across the world, he continues to work with private sector companies, schools and universities in Britain and the USA.

His love of sport led to a professional involvement with various sporting organisations. He is an advisor to the elite cycling team Team Sky and to the Football Association.

As a member of the FA Technical Advisory Board, he helped prepare the England Men and England Women Football teams for major tournaments.

University vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "We can all learn from Sir Michael, he has brought about so many improvements in different organisations. This will be a really engaging talk."

And he added: "It has been a great lecture series. It's been so lovely to host the community as well as students and staff.

"We've had some fascinating discussions. All the speakers have been marvellous."

The talk will take place in the vice-chancellor's Church Street residence, Ondaatje Hall. Doors open at 5.30pm for light refreshments and the talk is from 6pm to 7pm.