How to apply for 50% off a brand new home in official scheme launched today (first time buyers only)

Critics fear government discounts of up to £100,000 will cause 'scramble'

Friday, 4th June 2021, 1:47 pm
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:14 pm

First time buyers will be able to apply for brand new homes with discounts of up to 50% from today (Friday, June 4).

Savings could be as high as £100,000 on some properties.

The First Homes initiative will target NHS staff and other ‘essential’ workers.

Huge discounts for certain buyers

