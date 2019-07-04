Hundreds of schoolchildren across Bucks compete at mini-Olympics event

More than 1,300 children competed for medals at the annual Bucks and Milton Keynes School Games today (Thursday) at Stoke Mandeville Stadium in Aylesbury.

At least 90 schools - from Aylesbury Vale to Wycombe, South Bucks, Chiltern and Milton Keynes - were represented on the day.

Students took part in 15 different sports from athletics to swimming, rounders, table tennis and cycling.

The event, which is the culmination of a year-long programme of activities was organised by Leap, the sport and activity partnership for Buckinghamshire, in conjunction with the School Games organisers.

2018 Commonwealth Games netball gold medallist Ama Agbeze MBE gave a speech to all the youngsters during the opening ceremony and said afterwards: “The energy the children showed was amazing.”

Rachel Collins, a teacher at Haddenham Community Junior School, was team manager to a group of 46 pupils competing across five sports.

She said: “It was a fantastic day and the opening ceremony wowed the kids.

"A lot of effort had gone into preparing it and it spurred the children on to try really hard throughout the games.”