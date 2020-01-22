Ickford Parish Council submits its Neighbourhood Development Plan

After many months of hard work and community engagement, Ickford Parish Council has now submitted it’s final version of the Ickford Neighbourhood Development Plan.

As the local authority, Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) is now required to undertake a minimum six week publication period, to provide an opportunity for all parties to comment on the submitted proposals before the plan goes to examination.

Ickford

The consultation commences on Wednesday 22 January 2019 and will close at 5.15pm Wednesday 4 March 2020.

What is the Ickford Neighbourhood Plan?

The neighbourhood plan, once approved, will form part of the ‘development plan’ alongside the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP) for planning applications and appeals to be determined against in the parish of Ickford. The neighbourhood plan covers the period 2019-2033.

The plan does not allocate housing or sites for other uses. It sets out a settlement boundary within which some new housing will be supported where it would meet the policies in the plan.

The plan also identifies Buildings of Local Note to be respected and designates 7 local green spaces to be retained in their existing use. There are also parking standards for new housing and a policy to resist the loss of valued community facilities.

Other policies in the plan include landscape character, a minimum 10% biodiversity net gain, policies covering heritage assets, flooding, housing mix and affordable housing.

All of the publication material, together with a comment form, is available to download from AVDC website at www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/ickford-neighbourhood-plan

A paper copy of the plan is available to view at the Customer Services Centre at The Gateway (Monday to Thursday 9:00am to 5:00pm Friday 9:00am to 4:00pm).

The publication material consists of 5 ‘submission documents’:

Ickford Submission Neighbourhood Plan November 2019

Ickford Heritage Assessment November 2019

Ickford Consultation Report November 2019

Ickford Basic Conditions Statement November 2019

Ickford Background Evidence Report December 2019

Alternatively paper copies of the publication material is available to view at the following locations:

St Nicholas Church, Church Road, Ickford HP18 9HZ: Monday-Sunday 9.00-5.00pm www.ickfordchurchfriends.com/contact/

Ickford Village Stores, 51a Sheldon Road, Ickford HP18 9HY: Monday-Saturday 8am-6pm Sunday 9am-1pm