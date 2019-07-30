Iconic Swanbourne shop and post office sign which has been in place since the early 1980s stolen by thieves

The sign for Swanbourne Post Office and Stores, which has stood proudly on a grass verge in the village for more than 25 years has been stolen.

It was designed by a local resident in the early 1980s to help draw the attention of passers-by to the shop because it cannot be seen from the road.

The iconic Swanbourne Post Office sign which has been stolen from the grass verge

The owner of the shop Magda Bos said: "The sign is really special to us and we hope it will be recovered.

"It is terrible that it has been taken and it would be quite an effort - it is very heavy because it weighs about 30 kilos."

Magda said the sign was taken sometime between 2pm on Saturday July 27 and 4pm the following day.

She added: "When I noticed that it had been taken I walked around the area to see if it had been moved and then I reported the incident to the police.

"It did go missing briefly some years back but we think it was just naughty children."

As well as contacting the police to report the sign's disappearance, Magda has also been in touch with local scrap metal dealers in case it has been left there.

Anyone with information about the sign's disappearance should contact police via the 101 number quoting the crime reference number 43190231303.