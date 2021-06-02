IN PICTURES: Village gets ready for Greener Padbury weekend

Padbury will be hosting an open gardens weekend with a difference on Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4.

Forget pristine, manicured gardens - instead think green, wildlife-friendly spaces, giving a peek into hidden corners and secret spaces teeming with wildlife and birdsong.

Find out how local residents belonging to the 'A Greener Padbury' group are working together to restore habitats and nurture their environment to encourage nature to thrive. Learn fascinating facts about wormeries, wildlife corridors, bug hotels, hedgehog highways and ponds - and take some of their ideas back to your own outdoor space.

Stroll to the allotments for a tour or a chat and some advice on growing your own from green-fingered village volunteers and take the chance to stock up on seedlings, vegetables, fresh produce, flowers and plants

You can enjoy live music as you stroll through the village, as well as browsing stalls selling crafts, soaps, handmade gifts, pickles and jams. And when you have worked up an appetite, you’ll be spoilt for choice with mouthwatering paella, pancakes, curries, burgers and homemade juices.

Children of all ages can follow a Bee Trail around the village and gardens, families can take part in creative woodland activities, visit Padbury school and grow their own sunflowers and enjoy time out at the village park

Tea and cake will be on sale in the village hall, with indulgent cream teas, strawberries and Pimm's on Sunday.

All are welcome to attend a service at St Mary’s Church at 10.30am, and visitors are invited to take a moment to visit the prayer garden in the churchyard and the newly planted apple trees, part of the community orchard which many villagers and schoolchildren have been involved in.

The Greener Gardens Padbury weekend takes place from noon to 4pm on Saturday July 3, and from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday July 4.

Entry is free. Programmes and trail maps will be available at the village hall for £2 each and the money raised will go towards green initiatives and further wildlife-friendly projects for villagers now and for generations to come.

1. Padbury allotments Buy photo

2. Field view from a Padbury garden Buy photo

3. Padbury allotment Buy photo

4. Padbury front garden Buy photo