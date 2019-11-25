Investigation underway after seven Waitrose shopping trolleys found dumped in river in Buckingham

Seven Waitrose shopping trolleys were seen floating in a stretch of the River Ouse in Buckingham this weekend.

Buckingham Town Council and Aylesbury Vale District Council, which owns the nearby car park, say they are 'looking into' the incident while the Environment Agency have told us they are also investigating what has happened.

Photos taken on Saturday morning show the trolleys floating in the river

The trolleys were spotted by an Advertiser photographer in a stretch of the river by the Cornwalls Meadow car park in town.

They said: "I saw the trolleys on Saturday morning and counted seven - there may have been more underwater that were not visible from the side.

"I would estimate the trolleys were two to three metres into the river from the edge of the water."

We have approached Waitrose for an update on the situation and will add their response to the story when we get it.

