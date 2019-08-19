It's sure to be a quacker! University of Buckingham hosting annual duck race this week

The University of Buckingham's annual duck race takes place on Wednesday August 21 - and this year's event promises to be a quacker!

The race starts at Tanlaw Mill at 12.30pm and heads down the River Ouse.

Residents, students, staff and children are invited to purchase a £2 rubber duck to decorate and race down the river.

Prizes will be awarded for the duck that flies past the wing-ing post first and the best dressed duck while winners will be picked from three age categories: ages one to five, six to 12 and 13+

Town mayor of Buckingham Cllr Mark Cole will judge the ducks and winners will receive a voucher for various shops and restaurants in the town.

The race will take place at Tanlaw Mill with stalls from the Florence Nightingale Trust and University of Buckingham Supporting Overseas Schooling (UBSOS).

Across the bridge, Aylesbury Vale District Council will be holding Play Around the Parishes in Chandos Park with a bouncy castle, circus skills and more.

The joining of the events is part of the work being done by the Pontio Group formed in 2018 by members of the town council and the university.

During the course of the event, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham Sir Anthony Seldon and the mayor of Buckingham will meet on the adjoining bridge to receive engraved wine glasses.

Organiser and head of alumni at the University of Buckingham Anne Matsuoka said: “We are delighted to once again be holding the annual duck race at the university on Wednesday August 21.

"There will be decorated ducks to be judged, followed by the duck race, games, stalls and a barbecue.

"With music and “fluffy duck” (non-alcoholic) cocktails it is a great way to spend a few hours.

"We hope to see you there.”

Mayor Cllr Cole added: “The swan is the symbol of both Buckingham and of the university, so it is fitting that we will again be raising funds for UBSOS by duck racing.

"I hope that everyone will sponsor a duck, come and cheer them on, and give generously.”

Ducks are available to purchase from the university bookshop, the university reception in Yeomanry House and Tanlaw Mill.

The event will raise money for UBSOS who raise money to help educate children in deprived countries and encourage education as a means for a better life.