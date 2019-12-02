Jewellery, cash and antiques stolen during burglary in Buckingham

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Buckingham last week in which jewellery, cash and antiques were stolen.

The theft took place from a property on Moreton Road, Buckingham, on Tuesday November 26 sometime between 9am and 2.30pm.

Police believe that thieves entered by forcing a rear window.

After searching the whole house. offenders stole jewellery, cash and antique items.

No description of the offenders or any vehicles they may have used is currently available.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to review their CCTV from the time and date of the incident.

If you have any information which could assist with the investigation you can report it by visiting the Thames Valley Police website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43190369691.