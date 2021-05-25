John Lewis donates brand new items to Willen Hospice shops

John Lewis donates new items to Willen Hospice shops

Willen Hospice's charity shops have received a generous donation of brand new products from the John Lewis & Partners Distribution Centre at Magna Park.

The donations, which include clothing and household products, are particularly important to the MK-based hospice charity, which saw all of its shops forced to close during the pandemic - including its popular store in the centre of Buckingham - and fundraising events cancelled or postponed - with a devastating effect on its ability to raise vital funds for patient care.

Anne Dodds, community co-ordinator for John Lewis & Partners Magna Park, has been a supporter of the hospice for many years.

Getting ready to load up the van at John Lewis Magna Park

She said: "We are so delighted to be able to support Willen Hospice yet again, with masses of clothes that can then be sold.

"Willen Hospice is very much loved by so many people and, in my 40 years in Milton Keynes, I have seen how well the business community and the voluntary sector work together - there's great synergy.

“I'm thrilled that we can do this because it makes a difference to their finances and they can use the money they raise where it's needed most."

Mark Rawlins, Willen Hospice's associate director of commercial, said: “The support from businesses like John Lewis & Partners has proved invaluable to us at a time when were unable to trade or accept public donations.

Loading up the lorry at John Lewis Magna Park

"This incredibly generous gift of high-quality items meant we were able to have a ready selection of stock to sell when our shops reopened and customers returned.”

Willen Hospice is Buckingham's nearest hospice for adults, offering specialist, compassionate care to people living with life-limiting illnesses, and helping to support their families.