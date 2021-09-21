Junction ‘getting dangerous’ at village pub near Buckingham

Petitioners have asked Bucks Council to paint yellow lines on the road near The Crown Pub in Gawcott, claiming parking within 10 metres of the junction is ‘against The Highway Code’.

The problem route, they say, is from Gawcott to Buckingham, along the Buckingham Road.

Buckingham resident Sebastian Hawes, who started the petition told the Advertiser: "If you see the area at 7.30am/8am, it's gridlocked, and it's gridlocked again from 3pm to 5pm."

The Crown at Gawcott. Archive image

Campaigners also claimed some drivers had “damaged” the kerb.

“We the undersigned petition the council to introduce yellow lines at The Crown junction hill, Gawcott to Buckingham road, [with] no parking within 10 metres of the junction,” the petition reads.

Parking within this range is “against [The] Highway Code”, it adds, and the junction is “getting dangerous”, they claim.

They also claimed drivers have been “forced to mount [the] kerb”, and that the path and road are “getting damaged” as a result.

Cars parked near the 'dangerous' junction

So far, 16 people have signed the petition, which ends on October 18.