Kind-hearted Buckingham girls raise £120 for homeless with lemonade sale

Two kind-hearted Buckingham girls have donated £120 to a Milton Keynes homeless shelter, by selling homemade lemonade.

Darcie Dennis, aged 10 and her sister Harper, seven, set up their stall near the community centre on Embleton Way.

The girls had the idea for the sale after seeing a homeless man.

Homemade lemonade for sale

Mum Jodie said: "They were very concerned the day before, as they saw a homeless man in Milton Keynes and gave him their chocolate and some water bottles.

"They woke up and asked to make fresh lemonade to help the man they saw and others.

"I was summoned to the shop with them - they had researched their recipe and everything.

"They made a poster, carried the table out themselves and I took their photos and posted on Facebook local groups."

Making the lemonade

The girls' father, who trades as Wayne the Handy Man, promised to match any money they raised from his business.

After Darcie and Harper raised £60 in three hours, the family was able to donate £120 to the Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes.