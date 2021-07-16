Latest roadworks in Buckinghamshire from July 16 onwards

Roadworks latest

Next week, as part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

No weekend working unless specified.

Plane and Patch Programme:

Cokes Lane, Little Chalfont - White Lion Rd to Snells Wood Court (Monday 19th July to Wednesday 21st July)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross - Ethorpe Hotel to Marsham Way (Thursday 22nd to Friday 23rd July)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Surface Dressing Programme:

Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles - Vache Lane to Shires Lane ( Monday 19th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Nags Head Lane, Great Missenden - whole length (Monday 19th July to Tuesday 20th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Peterley Lane, Prestwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 20th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Pink Road, Great Hampden - Woodway to Lily Bottom Lane (Tuesday 20th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

B4009 Lower Icknield Way, Great Kimble - A4010 to Longwick Road roundabout (Tuesday 20th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Small Dean Lane, Wendover - whole length (Wednesday 21st July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Chartridge Lane, Chartridge - Crossroads at Swan Bottom to Cogdells Lane (Wednesday 21st July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Dancers End Lane, Dancers End - Upper Icknield Way to Paines End Farm (Wednesday 21st July to Thursday 22nd July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

B440 Leighton Rd, Edlesborough – Eaton Bray Road to County Boundary (Thursday 22nd July to Friday 23rd July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

A418 Aylesbury Rd, Haddenham - Pegasus Way Roundabout to Scotsgrove Turn (Friday 23rd July to Monday 26th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles - Vache Lane to Shires Lane (Wednesday 21st July)

‘Lock chip’ surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Welders Lane, Jordans - Jordans Lane to Grove Lane (Wednesday 21st July)

‘Lock chip’ surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Micro Surfacing Programme:

Albion Road / Albion Crescent / Milton Fields, Chalfont St Giles - various locations along length of road (Monday 19th July to Friday 23rd July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Lye Green Road, Chesham – Botley Roundabout to Warrender Road (Wednesday 23rd July to Wednesday 28th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Redman Road / Brandon Road / Shrimpton Road, Booker – various locations along length of road (Tuesday 20th July to Wednesday 21st July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Sedgemoor Road, Flackwell Heath - various locations along length of road (Monday 19th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Rowan Avenue, High Wycombe - various locations along length of road (Monday 19th July to Tuesday 20th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Kings Road, Fennels Road and Grapevine Close, High Wycombe - A40 to Beech Road (Wednesday 21st July to Friday 23rd July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Roberts Road, High Wycombe - Benjamin Road to Hamilton Road (Tuesday 22nd July to Wednesday 23rd July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme

Nash Lee Road, Nash Lee – various locations along length of road (Monday 19th July to Monday 2nd August)

Drainage Improvement Works using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

School Lane, Seer Green – various locations along length of road (Monday 19th July to Monday 26th July)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 8:30am and 5:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works

Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard

Installation of ducting across the A41 carriageway in 2 locations, installation of CCTV cameras, comms cabinets.

Local Improvement Schemes

Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - Car Park & Turning Head (Monday 19th July - Friday 6th August)

Surfacing and lining works, not on highway but with localised traffic management, in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Structures Improvement Programme

Cattleford Bridge, A422 Stratford, Nr Buckingham - Cattleford Bridge (Monday 19th July to Friday 27th August)