Next week, as part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

No weekend working unless specified.

Roadworks planned in Buckinghamshire

Plane and Patch Programme:

Cokes Lane, Little Chalfont - The Hawthorns to Snells Wood cottage (Monday 26th July)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Aylesbury Road, Chearsley – Lammas Lane to Cannons Hill (Tuesday 27th July to Friday 30th July)

Plane and patch works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm.

Surface Dressing Programme:

Chartridge Lane, Chartridge - Crossroads at Swan Bottom to Cogdells Lane (Monday 26th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Nags Head Lane, Great Missenden - whole length (Monday 26th July to Tuesday 27th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Peterley Lane, Prestwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 27th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Small Dean Lane, Wendover - whole length (Tuesday 27th July to Wednesday 28th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Dancers End Lane, Dancers End - Upper Icknield Way to Paines End Farm (Wednesday 28th July to Thursday 29th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

B440 Leighton Road, Edlesborough – Eaton Bray Road to County Boundary (Thursday 29th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

A418 Aylesbury Road, Haddenham - Pegasus Way Roundabout to Scotsgrove Turn (Thursday 29th July to Friday 30th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Thame Road, Brill – The Od Chapel to B4011 (Friday 30th July to Saturday 31st July) **weekend working**

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

A4155, Henley Road, Hambleden – Skirmett Road to Icehouse Lane (Saturday 31st July to Sunday 1st August) **weekend working**

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Micro Surfacing Programme:

Albion Road / Albion Crescent / Milton Fields, Chalfont St Giles - various locations along length of road (Monday 26th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Lye Green Road, Chesham – Botley Roundabout to Warrender Road (Tuesday 27th July to Wednesday 28th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Hughenden Road, High Wycombe - various locations along length of road (Monday 26th July to Friday 30th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Claremont Gardens, Marlow - various locations along length of road (Monday 26th July to Friday 30th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme:

Nash Lee Road, Nash Lee – various locations along length of road (Monday 26th July to Friday 30th July)

Drainage Improvement Works using a road closure in operation between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard

Installation of ducting across the A41 carriageway in 2 locations, installation of CCTV cameras, comms cabinets.

Local Improvement Schemes:

Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - Car Park & Turning Head (Monday 26th July - Friday 6th August)

Surfacing and lining works, not on highway but with localised traffic management, in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Structures Improvement Programme:

Cattleford Bridge, A422 Stratford, Nr Buckingham - Cattleford Bridge (Monday 26th July to Friday 27th August)