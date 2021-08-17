Flood management is the timely topic for The Buckingham Society's Summer Lecture this year.

Everyone is welcome to attend the talk by Annabel Page, project officer for natural flood management at the River Thame Conservation Trust, at 6.30pm on Tuesday August 31.

Annabel thinks up environmental strategies and delivers river improvement projects for the trust, which now operates in both the Thame and the Upper Ouse river catchments.

Speaker Annabel Page

Her talk will focus on nature-based solutions to catchments management, and the Rivers Trust's current natural flood management project which is helping to reduce flood risk in Buckingham.

The lecture takes place in the University of Buckingham's Vinson Centre, on Hunter Street. It is free to attend and no booking is needed.