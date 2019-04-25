Learn more about Buckingham's pubs past and present on guided tour

A historical 'pub crawl' around Buckingham is taking place on Thursday May 2.

This is a new event giving people the chance to see where some of the town's 63 pubs used to be and in some cases still stand today.

The walk starts outside the Old Gaol at 7.30pm with tickets £7 per person.

Among the pubs that still stand are The Woolpack and the Mitre - which both have rich histories dating back hundreds of years.

Among the many historic pubs that you will learn about are The Colliflower, The Bell, The Dog and The Fleece.

The walk finishes outside The Woolpack pub in Buckingham where there is a chance to enjoy a drink.

During the course of the evening, participants in the walk will learn more about Buckingham's pioneer of brewing Thomas Stutchbury - whose premises were on the site of the former Masonic House surgery.

Organisers say they can accommodate a maximum of 40 people on the walk - in two groups of 20.

Pre-booking of tickets is strongly advised and these are available now from the Tourist Information Centre and the Old Gaol.

You can visit either of these locations in person to reserve tickets or call the Old Gaol Museum on 01280 823020.