Liberal Democrat candidate 'grateful' The Green Party is stepping aside in Buckingham

The Green Party has agreed to step aside for the Liberal Democrats in Buckingham it was announced today.

Michael Sheppard had initially been expected to stand for The Green Party in Buckingham before today's decision.

As part of Unite to Remain, the Liberal Democrats have made an arrangement with The Green Party and Plaid Cymru to step aside for pro-Remain candidates in 60 seats across England and Wales.

Across the country the Liberal Democrats will stand aside in 13 constituencies so that there is a clear pro-Remain candidate. In turn, in 43 constituencies other parties will stand aside for a Liberal Democrat candidate.

Welcoming the announcement, Stephen Dorrell, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Buckingham, said:

“I am grateful to the Green Party for their agreement to make common cause with us to defeat Brexit."

He added:

“I also look forward to working with them to develop an urgent action plan to address the climate change crisis, which will include a fundamental and rigorous review of both HS2 and East West Expressway."

The General Election takes place of Thursday, 12 December 2019.