Line-up announced for this weekend’s Buckingham Bandjam

Buckingham’s annual town centre music festival takes place on Sunday August 25 from 1pm to 10pm.

Nine musicians will be performing throughout the day at the free event, organised by Lee Maloney, landlord at The New Inn in Buckingham.

The full line-up for the event is as follows:

> Malarky (covers band who also opened last year’s event) - 1pm to 1.45pm

> 60s Jukebox (Sixties covers band) - 2pm to 2.45pm

> The Reformers (a ‘good time’ covers band)- 3pm to 3.45pm

> Wah Wah Club (local rock band) - 4pm to 5pm

> Harvey Fowler (vocalist who has performed on BBC Introducing) - 5.10pm to 6.05pm

> Raegar (international singing duo) - 6.10pm to 6.30pm

> Krissy Matthews (local blues guitarist)- 6.30pm to 7.30pm

> 2 Tone All Skas (local ska band) - 7.45pm to 8.45pm

> Dixie & Co (covers band specialising in pop, soul and funk)- 9pm to 10pm

Deputy mayor Geraldine Collins will be opening the event.

There will be stalls selling a range of food, including Go Greek, Mark’s Ices, J&L Snack Bar and Vegan Bliss.

New for this year is a festival hat stall The Wonders of Wool.

The festival takes place on a purpose-built stage in Buckingham town centre and is sponsored by Buckingham Town Council.

Although last year’s event was damp at the start the weather brightened up later in the day and a good crowd enjoyed the performances which were headlined by Red Bullets.

The forecast for this year’s event is much more favourable with bright sunshine and temperatures expected to get close to 30C on Sunday - so if you are coming don’t forget the sun protection!