Little girl from Aylesbury wins national award for courage

A three-year-old girl from Aylesbury is to be crowned a national award winner for her incredible courage in the face of adversity.

Parents across the country were asked to nominate their real-life little heroes in the annual awards based on the heroic pups from the much-loved Nick Jr. TV show Paw Patrols, produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

Kaysey’s mum, Kelly-Marie, nominated her for the Skye Award for Courage (Skye is one of the characters in Paw Patrol), saying:

“Kaysey has Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 and uses a power wheelchair. It’s incredibly difficult for me as a mum to watch her struggle with many basic tasks and lots of hospital appointments. However, Kaysey never complains about pain and refuses to let her condition bring her down. I am amazed every day that a three year old can be so wise beyond her years and take everything in her stride. She is funny, confident, articulate and everyone who meets her falls in love with her straight away! She is truly the most courageous person I have ever met and I am bursting with pride to hear she has won this award.”

Kaysey and her family will attend an exclusive awards ceremony on 11 October with her seven fellow winners at The Park Plaza Hotel Westminster Bridge, where the winners will enjoy a two-night luxury stay.

The weekend will include the chance to meet some of their favourite PAW Patrol characters and all the winners are also being treated to an exclusive VIP shopping event at Hamleys toy store on the Sunday morning, including vouchers so they can pick out their favourite goodies before the store opens!

Finally the winners will receive tickets to Nickelodeon Land at Blackpool Pleasure Beach or Nickelodeon Adventure at intu Lakeside and Gloworm Festival next summer!

Daniel Thompson from Nickelodeon added: “We want to thank everyone for taking the time to write about all their little Heroes because every single one of the entries was special – we would have loved for everyone to win.”