Students across the UK will be picking up their A-Level results today (Thursday).

We’ll be live throughout the day bringing you news and photos from schools across Aylesbury Vale, Buckingham and occasionally slightly further afield.

Archive image of students from Bucks collecting their A-Level results

Any extra news, messages and photos that you would like included can be sent to neil.shefferd@jpress.co.uk

https://www.playbuzz.com/item/0c8367a3-dc23-48dc-8392-5715004d054e