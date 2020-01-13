Local Authority chooses Aylesbury school for extra pupils after positive Ofsted review

Following a successful Ofsted inspection in September 2019, Thomas Hickman School in Aylesbury has been chosen by the Local Authority to provide “bulge classes” in both Year 5 and Year 6.

Thomas Hickman School was graded 'Good' in all areas by Ofsted and has subsequently been chosen to provide quality education and care for an additional 30 pupils.

Thomas Hickman School

The school was selected after receiving an inspection report which, amongst many positive points, detailed the ‘high standard of care’ which the school provides for its pupils and their families and goes on to add that the ‘staff always put children first and go that extra mile’.

The school has already warmly welcomed many of their new arrivals.

Mrs Brand Benee, Headteacher, said:

“This is another positive move which demonstrates how Thomas Hickman school are going from strength to strength and are set to soar even higher in 2020”.