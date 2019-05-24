Lorry spills 380 kegs of beer in accident on Northamptonshire road

A lorry has shed an entire shipment of beer kegs in an accident on a Northamptonshire road.

Nearly the entire cargo of 380 kegs has spilt into lane one of Brackley Road where it meets the A43 roundabout, in Towcester.

The accident happened at around 11am today (May 24).

It is understood the lorry's trailer came loose as it tried to take the roundabout.

Lane one remains closed on the roundabout and traffic is building on the A5 through Towcester as a result.

Northamptonshire Police are at the scene to assist with the clean up.