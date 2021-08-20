Lost Voice Guy to star at local comedy gig

Towcester Mill Brewery announces latest dates

By Reporter
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:28 am
Updated Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:31 am
Comedy at Towcester Mill Brewery

Thurs Aug 26

ADDY VAN DER BORGH http://www.addyvanderborgh.com/addywp/

GRAEME MATHEWS http://www.comedycv.co.uk/graememathews/index.html

Billy Maguire

Compere Pete Teckman

Thurs Sep 30

LOST VOICE GUY https://lostvoiceguy.com/

MICKY P KERR https://www.mickypkerr.com/

Patrick Draper

Compere Pete Teckman

Thurs Oct 28

JONNY AWSUM https://www.jonnyawsum.com/

MICHAEL FABBRI http://www.gloriousmanagement.com/artist/michael-fabbri

Alex Farrow

Compere Pete Teckman

£15 adv including booking fee.

7pm doors, 8pm show

Info and bookings www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Towcester Mill Brewery https://www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk/01327 437060