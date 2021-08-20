Lost Voice Guy to star at local comedy gig
Towcester Mill Brewery announces latest dates
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:28 am
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:31 am
Thurs Aug 26
ADDY VAN DER BORGH http://www.addyvanderborgh.com/addywp/
GRAEME MATHEWS http://www.comedycv.co.uk/graememathews/index.html
Billy Maguire
Compere Pete Teckman
Thurs Sep 30
LOST VOICE GUY https://lostvoiceguy.com/
MICKY P KERR https://www.mickypkerr.com/
Patrick Draper
Compere Pete Teckman
Thurs Oct 28
JONNY AWSUM https://www.jonnyawsum.com/
MICHAEL FABBRI http://www.gloriousmanagement.com/artist/michael-fabbri
Alex Farrow
Compere Pete Teckman
£15 adv including booking fee.
7pm doors, 8pm show
Info and bookings www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
Towcester Mill Brewery https://www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk/01327 437060