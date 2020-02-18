Love birds at Waddesdon Manor's Aviary

Waddesdon Manor is sharing the news that romances have recently bloomed for some of the younger couples at Waddesdon’s aviary.

The team at Waddesdon Manor spent a lot of time at the start of the year pairing up young birds, in preparation for breeding season. Each species has its own criteria to be considered when coupling up, from preferred weather conditions to their breeding season.

A Rothschild Peacock-Pheasant

And with this help from the Aviary team, romance has blossomed amongst some of our feathered residents, including a young pair of Rothschild’s peacock-pheasants. Both birds were bred here, in 2017 and 2019.

Described by Sir Walter Rothschild in 1903, this species is vulnerable in its native home of Malaysia and is a very important species to the Aviary.

Other ‘love birds’ include recently paired Pagoda myna and Collared-hill partridge. The team will also soon be coupling up Chestnut-capped laughingthrush.

You can find out more about the Aviary here: waddesdon.org.uk/your-visit/grounds/aviary/a-year-in-the-aviary/