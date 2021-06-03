Lovely day for a headshave on the pavement in Winslow

Sarah Clark with a cheque for Bowel Cancer UK

A Buckingham woman has raised an amazing £1,645 for Bowel Cancer UK, after having her head shaved in public outside a Winslow store.

Sarah Clark, who works at the Winslow One Stop shop, started fundraising for the charity during Bowel Cancer Awareness month in April, in memory of her brother.

Angus Chisholme, from Winslow, died from the disease on March 16, aged 49.

Sarah Clark before her headshave

After wearing a blue wig to promote Bowel Cancer Awareness during April Sarah planned a sponsored headshave for Saturday, May 29.

And in the end she smashed through her £1,500 fundraising target.

Sarah told the Advertiser: "It was such a beautiful day, we did it outside the shop on the pavement.

"A lovely hairdresser called Louisa gave up her time for free to do the shave.

Sarah Clark after her headshave

"We had cars driving by pipping their horns and people clapping - it was such a fantastic day."