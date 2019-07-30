Maids Moreton care home hosts annual summer fete

A care home in Maids Moreton held its annual summer fete on Saturday July 27.

Gracewells, which is based on Church Street in the village, welcomed 70 members of the community for its annual summer fete and barbecue last weekend.

Residents and visitors joined an afternoon of summer-themed fun with activities including a coconut shy, bric-a-brac stalls, delicious cocktails, face-painting and much more.

The fete was opened by the home's oldest resident George Fleet, 105, alongside the care home's director of operations Anna Selby.

There was a charitable element to the fete, with a tombola, hamper and cake sale raising £1,304.83 for the Milton Keynes Hospital's Cancer Centre Appeal.

Local businesses and associations, including Whittlebury Bakers, helped by donating gifts for the raffle, whilst representatives from the inner wheel ran a cake stall.

Andrea Bullen, home admissions advisor at Gracewells said: “We were delighted to welcome so many visitors to our care home for an afternoon of celebration and fun.

“We’d like to thank all the local businesses and associations that played a part in making the day a success.

"We are also thrilled to be donating our proceeds to such a wonderful local cause that will help so many people affected by cancer.”