The CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charity that grants wishes to children with life-threatening or life-limiting conditions, will be the next guest of University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley, in his series of public lectures.

Jason Suckley will be giving a Firesidie Talk entitled 'Adapting to the challenges of Covid whilst granting the wishes of children with a critical illness'.

The talk will be on Wednesday October 20 at the vice-chancellor's university residence, Ondaatje Hall, in Church Street. Doors open for light refreshments at 5.30pm and the talk is from 6pm to 7pm.

Jason Suckley, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation

The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s mission is ‘to change the lives of as many seriously ill children as possible, as much as possible. Currently, there are round 63,000 children in the UK who are eligible for a wish.

Previously, Jason has held senior roles with Macmillan Cancer Support, Sue Ryder and Scope. He also spent a decade leading international marketing functions for businesses within BP.

Prof Tooley said: "This charity does amazing work which brings much-needed joy to many children and families at a time when they need help most.

"This will be a very moving session. I hope local residents will join with me and students and staff to hear about the charity's work."