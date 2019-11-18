Male arrested by police in Buckingham following chase

Police in Buckingham caught and arrested a man earlier today (Monday) in the Lace Hill area of town.

A 19-year-old male was arrested by officers today on suspicion of a recall to prison, which normally happens if an individual released from prison breaches their licence.

Library image

Earlier police took to social media to thank the public for their patience and to explain that the incident caused an increase police presence in Buckingham town centre.

The man was apprehended following what police described as 'a foot chase with officers' and 'a great spot by PC Newall and PC Glover.'