Man from Aston Clinton charged with serious assault

Following an investigation by the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, a man has been charged with one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm following an incident in Aston Clinton on the evening of Sunday 3 November.

Dillon Morrow, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Sunday and subsequently charged with the offence yesterday.

The charge relates to an incident when officers were called to an address in the village following reports of fear for welfare of a woman.

On arrival, officers from Thames Valley Police located the victim, a woman in her thirties, with serious head injuries.

She has been taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury where she remains in a serious, but not life-threatening condition.

Mr Morrow appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until a further court appearance on 3 December.

Thames Valley Police has made a self-referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident due to it involving serious injury following police contact.

This referral is in line with force procedures.